The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXW.

All four videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 173 – 05/29/21.

Craig Anthony goes head-to-head with Leyton Buzzard for the first time ever. Emily Hayden teams up with Anastasia to take on the She Wolves. Levi clashes with Theo Doros. Dylan Thorn faces Grant McIvor.

wXw We Love Wrestling # – 04/23/21.

Leon van Gasteren & Tiny Tim Stübing challenge wXw Tag Team Champions Robert Dreissker& Anil Marik. Norman Harras defends the wXw Shotgun Title against Dennis Zinner. Maggot sets his sights on singles competition. Fast Time Moodo battles Senza Volto.