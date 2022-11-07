The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 240 – 11/05/22.

Stevie James battles ICW World Heavyweight Champion Kez Evans in a non-title showdown. Sha Samuels joins forces with Chris Bungard to take on Jackie Polo & Aaron Echo.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 145: Wrestling Witch Face – Trick or Treat – 10/23/22.

The Natural Progression Series semifinals kick off at PROGRESS’ most bone-chilling event of the year. Dan Moloney challenges PROGRESS Champion Spike Trivet. Big Damo defends the PROGRESS Atlas Title against Luke Jacobs. wXw’s Maggot battles Man Like Dereiss. Alexxis Falcon takes on the returning Nina Samuels.