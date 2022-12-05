The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 244 – 12/03/22.

Moxie Malone clashes with Angel Hayze in a Newcastle Street Fight. The Manifesto challenge ICW World Tag Team Champions Glasgow Grindhouse.

wXw World Tag Team Festival – Night 1 – 10/01/22.

The opening night of wXw World Tag Team Festival 2022. Eight teams clash in a round-robin tournament to determine the new wXw World Tag Team Champions. Bitter rivals Jurn Simmons and Vincent Heisenberg go to war in a Streetfight. Bobby Gunns takes on Mike Bailey.