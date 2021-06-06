The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 174 – 06/05/21.

Daz Black takes on Andy Wild in the main event. BT Gunn gets his hands on Jason Reed after Reed and Coach Trip cost Gunn the ICW Zero-G Title. Thatcher’s Cabinet battle Chris Toal, Saqib Ali and John Trettan in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Dylan Thorn gets his match against A.D.M.

PROGRESS Chapter 112 – 06/05/21.

New PROGRESS Tag Team Champions are crowned as Lykos Gym battle Young Guns. Gene Munny looks to prove that he’s not all fun and games when he goes one-on-one with Dan Maloney. Gisele Shaw seeks redemption after failing to capture the PROGRESS Women’s Title.