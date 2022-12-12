The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW, PROGRESS, and wXw. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 245 – 12/10/22.

BT Gunn and Clint Margera clash in a Death Match. Kez Evans battles Leyton Buzzard. The K.O.E. collide with Sha Samuels & Dirty Dango in tag team action. Molly Spartan faces Gia Adams.

wXw World Tag Team Festival – Night 2 – 10/02/22.

wXw World Tag Team Festival 2022 continues with four tournament bouts. Aliss Ink challenges Baby Allison for the wXw Women’s Championship. Tristan Archer defends the wXw Title against Mike Bailey.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 146: They Think It’s All Over – 11/27/22.

Tate Mayfairs and Ricky Knight Jr. square off in The Natural Progression Series 8 Final. Spike Trivet defends the PROGRESS World Championship. Lana Austin challenges Kanji for the PROGRESS Women’s Title. Chuck Mambo goes to war with Kid Lykos in a Mask vs. Hair Match.