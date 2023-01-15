The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from wXw and PROGRESS. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

wXw We Love Wrestling 37 – 10/03/22)

LJ Cleary faces Jaden Newman at wXw’s most unpredictable and exciting show of the year. Kevin Lloyd takes on Thomas Shire.

PROGRESS Wrestling: Chapter 147 Unboxing V: Deal or No Deal? – 12/30/22.

Anything can and will happen at PROGRESS’ fifth Unboxing event, featuring an unpredictable night filled with mystery matches and surprises.