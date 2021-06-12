The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXW.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 175 – 06/12/21.

DCT issues another open challenge. Leyton Buzzard battles Luke Kyro. Grant McIvor takes on Dean Ford. Emily Hayden collides with Anastasia.

wXw We Love Wrestling – 06/12/21.

Bobby Gunns looks to reclaim the wXw Championship in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match against Marius Al-Ani. Norman Harras defends the wXw Shotgun Title against Michael Knight. Levaniel goes one-on-one with Peter Tihanyi.