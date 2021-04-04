Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from EVOLVE, ICW, and wXW.

All four videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

EVOLVE 07

“Johnny Gargano competes in two hard-hitting matches. Jon Moxley battles Austin Aries. Akira Tozawa, Tony Nese and Shiima Xion are in action.”

ICW Fight Club 167.

The tournament to find a new No. 1 contender to the ICW Zero-G Championship continues with the Semifinals as Kyle Khaos takes on Craig Anthony, and Luke Kyro clashes with Daz Black. Anastasia faces Emily Hayden. Angel Hayze battles Ellie Armstrong.

wXw We Love Wrestling #5.

The wXw World Tag Team Tournament kicks off with two Quarterfinal Matches. Norman Harras defends the wXw Shotgun Championship. Marius Al-Ani visits Levaniel’s Heavenly Castle. Michael Knight battles Peter Tihanyi. Bobby Gunns and Leon van Gasteren are in action