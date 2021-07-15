WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation.

It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Money In The Bank. It features Money in the Bank matches ranging from Wrestlemania 22 to Money in the Bank 2020.

This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for nearly five hours.

Stars featured include Charlotte Flair, The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and more. Here is the synopsis for the compilation:

“WWE Superstars attempt to scale a ladder and grab the coveted Money in the Bank Contract in these memorable Money in the Bank Ladder Matches spanning WrestleMania 22 to the groundbreaking 2020 race to the rooftop at WWE Headquarters.”

Check out the playlist here.