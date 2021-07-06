The WWE Network and Peacock have added a new compilation.

It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: nWo. It has highlights of various matches featuring the group.

This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for nearly four hours. Here is the synopsis:

“It’s nWo 4-Life in this too sweet collection of The New World Order’s greatest matches and moments. Featuring the group’s formation at WCW Bash at the Beach as well as classic battles with Harlem Heat, Lex Luger and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.”

Check out the playlist here.