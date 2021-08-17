WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation.
It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Summerslam in the 2010s. It features matches ranging from 2010-2019
Stars featured include Charlotte Flair, The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and more. Here is the synopsis for the compilation:
“The greatest Superstars from the decade that birthed the Women’s Revolution, The Big Dog and The Kingslayer collide in the best SummerSlam matches of the 2010s. Triple H and Seth Rollins face Brock Lesnar in a pair of intense bouts. Trish Stratus returns to battle Charlotte Flair. John Cena and AJ Styles square off in an epic dream match.”
Here is the match listing:
- No Disqualification: Triple H vs. Brock Lesnar – WWE Summerslam 2012
- Brie Bella vs. Stephanie McMahon – WWE Summerslam 2014
- Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns – WWE Summerslam 2014
- WWE Tag Team Championship: Lucha Dragons (Sin Cara and Kalisto) vs. New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) vs. Prime Time Players (Darren Young and Titus O’Neil) vs. Los Matadores (Diego and Fernando) – WWE Summerslam 2015
- WWE Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks – WWE Summerslam 2016
- AJ Styles vs. John Cena – WWE Summerslam 2016
- Smackdown Women’s Championship: Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch – WWE Summerslam 2018
- Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus – WWE Summerslam 2019
- Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins – WWE Summerslam 2019