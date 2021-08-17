WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation.

It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Summerslam in the 2010s. It features matches ranging from 2010-2019

Stars featured include Charlotte Flair, The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and more. Here is the synopsis for the compilation:

“The greatest Superstars from the decade that birthed the Women’s Revolution, The Big Dog and The Kingslayer collide in the best SummerSlam matches of the 2010s. Triple H and Seth Rollins face Brock Lesnar in a pair of intense bouts. Trish Stratus returns to battle Charlotte Flair. John Cena and AJ Styles square off in an epic dream match.”

Here is the match listing: