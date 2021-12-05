The Peacock service issued the following press release alerting wrestling fans that they will not be able to restart the livestream of tonight’s NXT 2.0 WarGames pay per view, and advise for anyone interested in watching to tune in at the pre-show, which begins at 7E/4P.

On most devices, you will not be able to restart and rewind the livestream of NXT WarGames, so be sure to start watching live at 8E/5P. Kickoff Show starts at 7E/4P. Full replay, including rewind functionality, of NXT WarGames will be available following the conclusion of the livestream event.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Team Ciampa (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) battling Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo) in the WarGames matchup. Stay tuned.

