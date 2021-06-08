WWE and Peacock announced today that the exclusive home of the WWE Network in the United States has now launched on Samsung Smart TVs.

Fans in the United States can begin streaming WWE Network content on their Samsung Smart TVs now. You can sign-up for your account now at PeacockTV.com/WWE, where Peacock Premium is available for $4.99, a savings of $5.00 per month.

In addition to Samsung Smart TVs, WWE fans can also watch Peacock on Roku; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android, Android TV, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs. Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers,plus Cox Contour customers, also enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

WWE and Peacock are still planning to have the full WWE library available for viewers in time for SummerSlam, which takes place on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

