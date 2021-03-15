NBCUniversal’s Peacock network is the new home of the WWE Network in the United States starting on March 18th.

As seen below, the streaming service is listing several WWE events in its “coming soon” section

The following content is expected to be among the content added to the service:

Best of WWE Compilations for Steve Austin, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Randy Savage, Brock Lesnar, and Best WrestleMania Matches

25 Years of Triple H: Game Changing Matches compilation

Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions: Season One features The Undertaker and Goldberg. Season Two features Kane, Big Show, Bret Hart, and Ric Flair

WWE Untold: Season One features Undertaker and Mankind’s Hell in a Cell Match and How Eddie Guerrero Became a SmackDown Legend. Season Two features The second coming of ECW, How Sting Finally Debuted in WWE,The Failed Relaunch of WCW, Shane and Angle’s Brutal Battle, Team Hell No is on Fire, That’s Gotta Be Kane!, and Sting’s Last Stand. Season Three features Rey, Eddie & The Rumble, Rodzilla Runs Wild, Angle vs. HBK, and I am The Game.

WWE’s The Monday Night War documentary series (20 episodes)

WWE’s Ruthless Aggression documentary series (5 episodes)

WrestleMania Rewind (21 episodes)