Peacock is raising its subscription prices once again.

The latest price increase goes into effect on August 18 for new subscribers, while existing customers will see the higher rates beginning September 17. It marks the fourth consecutive year that Peacock has increased its prices.

Under the new pricing structure, Peacock Premium, the ad-supported tier, will increase from $10.99 to $12.99 per month.

Peacock Premium Plus will jump from $16.99 to $19.99 per month, while Peacock Select will increase from $7.99 to $8.99 per month. The Select tier includes current and past seasons of NBC and Bravo programming but does not include movies, live sports or Peacock original programming.

For wrestling fans, Peacock remains the streaming home of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in the United States. The service previously carried WWE Premium Live Events and the WWE library before that content moved elsewhere.

The next installment of Saturday Night’s Main Event will receive a special Sunday presentation. WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event is scheduled for September 6.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/6 for live WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.