Peacock released the following announcement and teaser trailer:

PEACOCK RELEASES DATE ANNOUNCEMENT TEASER, FIRST LOOK PHOTOS, AND JULY 31 PREMIERE DATE FOR SEASON 2 OF “TWISTED METAL”

Starring Anthony Mackie (‘John Doe’), Stephanie Beatriz (‘Quiet’), Joe Seanoa and Will Arnett (‘Sweet Tooth’), and Anthony Carrigan who joins S2 as fan favorite ‘Calypso’

Twisted Metal S2 Premieres July 31 Only On Peacock

www.peacocktv.com/stream-tv/twisted-metal

Wait for it…

#TwistedMetal Season 2 arrives July 31 on Peacock.

A NOTE FROM MICHAEL JONATHAN SMITH (WRITER/SHOWRUNNER/EP)

The stakes couldn’t be higher as John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament. The prize? A single wish, their greatest heart’s desire, granted. The only problem is sixteen other drivers have wishes of their own. Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz lead a stellar cast, including Will Arnett & Joe Seanoa (aka Samoa Joe) as fan favorite Sweet Tooth, and Anthony Carrigan as the iconic tournament host Calypso, in a fast-paced, hysterical, thrilling season with unforgettable characters. It’s too bad not all of them will survive.

ABOUT TWISTED METAL S2

Following the revelations in the season one finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly TWISTED METAL tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.

ABOUT THE SERIES

Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer: Michael Jonathan Smith

Executive Producers: Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Anthony Mackie, Will Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Grant Dekernion, Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions and Hermen Hulst, CEO, Studio Business Group, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Directors: Phil Sgriccia (201-202, 205-206), Bill Benz (203-204, 211-212), Iain MacDonald (207-208), Bertie Ellwood (209-210)

Series Regulars: Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa, with Will Arnett, Anthony Carrigan

Recurring Guest Stars: Mike Mitchell, Saylor Bell Curda, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, Richard De Klerk, Michael James Shaw, Lisa Gilroy

Studio: Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group