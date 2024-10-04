It is a new era for WWE NXT, indeed.

Following the inaugural episode of the new weekly WWE NXT on The CW Network series this past Tuesday night, October 1, 2024, at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, WWE began the NXT on CW era.

This officially put a close to the NXT on USA era, which lasted multiple years with the WWE NXT show airing every week on the USA Network in prime time, as well as replays and archives being made available via the Peacock streaming platform.

Not only is The CW the new cable television home for the brand, but The CW App is now your new streaming home for WWE NXT replays.

While new episodes of the weekly NXT on CW shows will be made available there on each week, the old video library archive of NXT on USA shows will not be added to The CW App.

As of this week, Peacock began removing archived episodes of NXT on USA from their streaming platform. WWE NXT premium live events will still stream live via the Peacock streaming platform going forward.