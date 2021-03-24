Peacock is removing controversial segments from past WWE shows on the WWE Network.

It’s been revealed that the backstage segment from Survivor Series 2005 with Vince McMahon and John Cena has been removed. That’s the infamous segment where McMahon dropped the N-word while talking with Cena.

Peacock has also removed the WrestleMania 6 match between Bad News Brown and WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper. Piper cut promos on Brown while wearing Blackface in the build to that match, and then wrestled with half of his body painted black.

Stay tuned for more on Peacock removing WWE content.

