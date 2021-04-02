Peacock has announced a loaded schedule of programming for WrestleMania 37 Week on the WWE Network.

The schedule will feature a new Making WWE documentary on set designer Jason Robinson. There will also be a new WWE Chronicle documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Edge, new Best Of compilations for WrestleMania, the WWE NXT UK Prelude special, the Broken Skull Sessions interview with AEW star Chris Jericho and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, plus more.

The WWE Network will also add new non-WWE indie content during WrestleMania Weekend. EVOLVE 8, ICW Fight Club 167, wXw’s We Love Wrestling #6, and PROGRESS Chapter 108 will be added on Saturday.

Peacock has also confirmed that the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies will begin airing at 8pm ET on Tuesday, April 6. The NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Kickoff pre-shows have been confirmed to air for one-hour beginning at 7pm ET on Night One and Night Two, while the WrestleMania 37 Kickoff pre-shows have been confirmed to air for one-hour at 7pm ET on both nights. A Watch Along special will also air during Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania 37 Week and remember to join us for full coverage all through the week. Below is the full schedule issued to us today by Peacock:

MONDAY, APRIL 5

* The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 1990s

* Raw Talk – Streaming LIVE at 11 p.m. ET TUESDAY, APRIL 6

* Prime Target: Cole vs. O’Reilly

* Making WWE: Jason Robinson

* The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 2000s

* WWE Hall of Fame 2020 and 2021 Induction Ceremonies – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

* The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 2010s

* WWE’s The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 10 a.m. ET.

* Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 1 Pre-Show– Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET

* Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 1– Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET THURSDAY, APRIL 8

* WWE NXT UK Prelude

* This Week in WWE

* Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 2 Pre-Show– Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET

* Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 2– Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET FRIDAY, APRIL 9

* The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania Main Events

* 205 Live – Streaming LIVE at 10 p.m. ET SATURDAY, APRIL 10

* EVOLVE 8

* ICW Fight Club 167

* wXw We Love Wrestling #6

* PROGRESS Chapter 108

* Talking Smack

* WWE Chronicle: Edge

* WWE’s The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 1 p.m. ET.

* WrestleMania Kickoff Night 1 – Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET

* WrestleMania Night 1 – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET

* WrestleMania Night 1 Watch Along – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET SUNDAY, APRIL 11

* Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

* WWE’s The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 1 p.m. ET

* WrestleMania Kickoff Night 2 – Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET

* WrestleMania Night 2 – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET

* WrestleMania Night 2 Watch Along – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET

