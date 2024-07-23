Peacock, which streams WWE’s live PPV events and the WWE Network library in the U.S., experienced a decline in subscriptions, dropping from 33.5 million to 33 million compared to the same quarter last year, according to Comcast’s latest earnings report.

The report highlighted that Peacock’s revenue grew by 28%, reaching $1 billion, while its adjusted EBITDA loss decreased to $348 million, nearly half of the $651 million loss from the previous year.

Comcast emphasized that this quarter marked the best year-over-year improvement for the streaming service since its launch in 2020. Back in April, Peacock announced record viewership for WWE WrestleMania XL, an event that heavily featured the Rock and saw Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns as the new Undisputed Universal Champion.