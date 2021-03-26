Peacock is continuing to review and remove controversial WWE Network content.

As noted earlier this week, it was revealed that Peacock had removed the WrestleMania 6 match between Bad News Brown and WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper, where Piper wrestled with half of his body painted black, and cut promos in blackface. A 2005 Survivor Series segment where Vince McMahon dropped the N-word to John Cena was also removed.

In an update, Peacock is reviewing all 17,000 hours of WWE content to ensure it aligns with Peacock’s standards and practices, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It was also noted that WWE is being made aware of any edits.

WWE and Peacock still expect to have the WWE library available for viewing on-demand in time for SummerSlam in late August, but all classic content will be reviewed before it is added.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.