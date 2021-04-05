AEW’s Penelope Ford mentioned on Twitter that she had a rare allergic reaction to eyelash extensions. She wrote the following in the caption:

“I got new makeup in the mail but had an allergic reaction on my eyelids so I can’t play with any of it yet! Hoppy mf’in Easter y’all.”

She later explained more in another tweet by the following:

“If you’re curious, it’s a “rare” allergic reaction to eyelash extensions. I’ve had them for a few months, refills every 2 weeks ,& 4 weeks ago they down played it as seasonal allergies so I had them refilled again & the burning & itching got 110x worse. Now I have no lashes”

