Pennsylvania Revokes WWE Hall of Famer Sunny’s Parole Following Latest Arrest

According to PW Insider, the state of Pennsylvania has revoked the parole of WWE Hall of Famer Sunny (real name Tammy Sytch) following her latest arrest on July 13th in New Jersey. She is still being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution as of this writing.

Reports are that Sunny could potentially be sent back to the Carbon Correctional Facility serve her full sentence due to this latest arrest. She had been adhering to her parole requirements, which included monthly payments of restitution. A hearing has yet to be scheduled.

We’ll keep you updated.