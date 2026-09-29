The tributes to PAC continued on Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw.

The wrestling world was shocked by the passing of “The Bastard” PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley, on Sunday. The 40-year-old star previously competed for WWE as Neville, where he held both the NXT Championship and WWE Cruiserweight Championship before eventually joining AEW.

As noted, Monday’s Raw broadcast opened with a tribute graphic honoring Satterley under his former WWE ring name of Neville.

Several WWE stars also paid tribute to PAC during the show.

Bayley and Becky Lynch wore black armbands in his memory, with “PAC” and “BEN” written on them. Penta also honored his former Death Triangle partner by having “PAC” written on his boots.

PAC and Penta had a lengthy history together in AEW as members of Death Triangle alongside Rey Fenix. The trio captured the AEW World Trios Championship in 2022.

The tributes will continue Wednesday night, as AEW has announced that Dynamite will honor the life and career of “The Bastard” with a special tribute show.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 9/28/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.