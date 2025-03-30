The lineup for the day time live episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the O2 Arena in London, England continues to take shape.

On Sunday afternoon, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media with a breaking news video. In the video, Pearce confirms the addition of WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and Penta against The Judgment Day team of Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.

Additionally, the red brand boss-man announced that The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will be in tag-team action against opponents yet to be named.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the Monday, March 31, 2025 episode of WWE Raw, which kicks off at a special start time of 3pm EST. / 12pm PST.

* New Day vs. TBA

* Jimmy Uso vs. Gunther

* Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles

* John Cena and Cody Rhodes face-to-face

* WWE Women’s World Title: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

* Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor vs Bron Breakker & Penta