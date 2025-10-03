Penta has zero fear.

It’s literally his catchphrase.

In the latest example of this being put on display, the masked fan-favorite WWE Superstar did so with the use of his words, as opposed to his usual crowd-pleasing actions inside the squared circle.

During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE, Penta took aim at the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion while revealing two big goals he has for his immediate future in WWE.

“I have two goals,” Penta stated during the interview, which was released on October 3 (see video below). “The first one is the most important. [It] is the [WWE] Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio.”

From there, Penta showed ‘Cero Miedo’ while describing The Judgment Day member and son of WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio.

“He is a fake luchador,” Penta boldly stated. “He is a fake son. He is a fake friend. He is, basically, a fake man.”

After sharing his unfiltered thoughts on “Dirty” Dom, Penta shifted his focus to his second goal.

And it’s a big one.

While talking about next year’s two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” Penta spoke about his goal of having “one of the best matches in all history of WrestleMania.”

“The second one is the WrestleMania 42,” he began. “Because in 2026, Penta will be one of the best matches in all history of the WrestleMania’s. These are my two goals in my present.”

“So I’m excited,” Penta continued. “My preparation [is] now. I push the limit in my mind and my body for this kind of stuff. So I’m ready for everything.”

WWE will be bringing WrestleMania 42 to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. for the second year in a row in 2026. The two-night premium live event is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19.

