How is Penta doing 24 hours after suffering a match-stopping injury?

Let’s find out!

On Tuesday evening, Mr. Cero Miedo himself surfaced via social media to address the injury stoppage during his match against Solo Sikoa in the second round of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament on the November 24, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames “go-home” episode of WWE Raw at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK.

The former member of The Lucha Bros took to his official X account (@PENTAELZEROM) to release a statement commenting on the shoulder injury he sustained after a bad bump following a leap off of the ringside barricade while WWE Raw was in the middle of a commercial break on Netflix.

“Thank you to everyone who has checked in on me,” the masked fan-favorite began his social media statement. “This injury tested my body and spirit, but it also awakened the strength that has always guided me.”

Penta continued, “I am a Mexican warrior, forged in struggle, honor, and heart. And though the fall was hard, I rose with a fire stronger than ever. To my rival, my deepest respect. Thank you for your professionalism and for a clean, dignified battle. I recognize your dedication and honor.”

From there, the WWE Raw Superstar vowed he will be back stronger, prepared and determined to “finish what he left pending.”

“I will be back very soon, stronger, more prepared, and determined to finish what I left pending,” he added. “Thank you for standing with me… because this war still has chapters to be written. 🇲🇽🔥⚔️.”

