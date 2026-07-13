Penta is dominating the scene in WWE right now, as the active WWE Intercontinental Champion on the Raw brand on Netflix every Monday night.

Heading into tonight’s show in Dallas, TX., which features a Gauntlet to determine who will challenge for his title at WWE SummerSlam, reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta spoke with The Dallas Morning News for an interview to promote the event.

During the discussion, the masked WWE Superstar explained why Dallas holds a special place in his heart, his thoughts on WWE’s version of AAA thus far and how he and Rey Fenix will reunite as The Lucha Bros at some point.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On why Dallas holds a special place in his heart: “Dallas is very special for me and for my career because many years ago, I started one part of my career here in Dallas because here in Dallas exists a lot of Mexican companies of lucha. I want to say a saludo a mi amigo Oscar Martinez Entertainment. He’s working in Dallas. So he was one of the one promoters when I started my career, he bring me to Dallas. So I say thank you, and you know, I love the energy of the Dallas fans here because it’s amazing people here.”

On his thoughts about WWE’s version of AAA so far: “I think it’s a good deal between AAA and WWE because now everyone in Mexico, all luchadores in Mexico, has a big opportunity (to) come to WWE. So now, it’s more easy because now it is a bridge between both companies, you know? For example, for me, it was like 20 years, hard work every single day to come to WWE — now, it’s more easy for others because the times change. But the more important thing is everyone there is perfect, everyone there is like different than years ago. … I think it’s a good change for the business right now.”

On his brother Rey Fenix’s recent AAA Cruiserweight Championship win and how they will come together again eventually as The Lucha Bros: “Definitely, definitely. I expect that. Because I know in my heart, at some point, the Lucha Bros. come together again. When? I don’t know exactly, but (for) now, I’ll enjoy this this kind of season in my life, in my career, in singles. My brother, too. Now he is champion, I am champion. Now we’ve started building in different ways. … But the most important thing is, I promise you, one time in some point the Lucha Bros. will be back.”