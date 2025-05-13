Penta has something up his sleeve.

The masked fan-favorite Superstar on the WWE Raw brand joined Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on this week’s episode of the Raw Recap podcast, where he teased something he has in store for The Judgment Day.

“Do something,” Penta said about what he is going to do to get even with The Judgment Day. “I promise you. One by one, will fall. You know?”

Penta continued, “Give me a little moment. I prepared something special for them.”

Many have taken this is the continued tease for the eventual inevitable reuniting of Penta and Rey Fenix on the same brand as The Lucha Bros, something that has been essentially confirmed to be part of WWE’s ongoing working plan.