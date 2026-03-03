“Your winner, and NEW …”

These were the words heard by the pro wrestling fan base following the conclusion of a chaotic WWE Intercontinental Championship match on the March 2 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

After being advertised all week following Penta’s victory in a WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender on last week’s show, the masked fan-favorite managed to survive distractions from The Judgment Day en route to an impressive victory over Dominik Mysterio.

In the end, Finn Balor stopped JD McDonagh from helping Dom-Dom, insisting that Dom “do it by himself” as he vowed to do beforehand.

With the win, Penta is now the brand new WWE Intercontinental Champion, successfully capturing his first singles title since making the jump from AEW to WWE.

