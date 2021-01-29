Two weeks ago The Good Brothers and Kenny Omega laid a vicious beating on Penta El Zero M at the tail end of AEW Dynamite, leaving the beloved luchadore out of action for next week’s Beach Break.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this was done because Penta is currently dealing with work visa issues and has been unable to appear for the promotion. In fact…a body double was used for the aforementioned attack by Omega and company, as Penta was not available to appear. He has been replaced by former world champion Jon Moxley, who will be teaming up with PAC and Penta’s brother Rey Fenix for the Beach Break main event.

Stay tuned.