Last week’s AEW Dynamite saw the Lucha Bros team up with Lance Archer to battle Eddie Kingston and the Butcher and The Blade. During the bout Penta El Zero M was taken out of the match early by being sent through an announcer’s table. A similar spot happened at last night’s TripleMania XXVIII special, with the former Lucha Underground champion being hit in the leg with a barbed-wire baseball bat, leaving his brother Fenix to fight for himself. The two would eventually regroup to retain the AAA tag team titles.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Penta is dealing with a leg injury, which is why he only worked parts of each of those matchups. The report does not give an exact diagnosis, only that it’s bad enough for the matches to be laid out the way they were. Meanwhile Fenix, who landed on his neck during the Dynamite bout, was also reportedly banged up.

Stay tuned.