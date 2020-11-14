AEW superstar Penta El Zero M has been named the company’s wrestler of the week following his victory over Rey Fenix in the main event of last Wednesday’s Dynamite on TNT. Penta had previously lost matches to Fenix and Kenny Omega in back-to-back weeks, but managed to bounce back in the win column.

The Lucha Bros once again put on quite a show but @PENTAELZEROM came out on top making him our #WrestlerOfTheWeek pic.twitter.com/C0730LLsYM — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 13, 2020

Meanwhile…Ricky Starks took to Twitter to hype the tag team matchup on next week’s show, where he and Brian Cage battle Cody Rhodes and TNT champion Darby Allin. Starks writes, “This is a main event match. No questions asked. Redemption on my mind in regards to Darby and Cody. Next week, I am going to rectify the past.