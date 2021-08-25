Penta El Zero M of the Lucha Brothers did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Wrestling Varsity Blondes on AEW Dynamite to determine who will challenge The Young Bucks for the tag team titles at All Out:

“Pillman and Garrison are very good,” Penta says through a translator. “They’re not better than us. This is going to be a great fight, and we have a special opportunity. We’re going to show why we’re so hungry. Those tag team championships should be ours, and it doesn’t matter what we have to do; all that’s in my mind is winning.”

On Tony Khan:

“AEW is very important to me,” Penta says. “Tony Khan is a great human being and AEW makes us feel like we are family. When you know that the boss is a great person, then you are happy and go out to fight with all the energy in your soul. I know that I am an important pillar in AEW, but I still want to go further and accomplish more.”

The Young Bucks: