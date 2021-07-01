Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT opened with Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo taking on the tag team champions the Young Bucks in a non-title eliminator matchup, which means if Kingston and Penta won they would earn a future title opportunity down the road.

After a wild back and forth affair that saw the Elite hunter Frankie Kazarian fend off the Good Brothers, Kingston and Penta scored the upset victory after a package-piledriver and spinning back fist combination.

Damn it's brutal out here 😅 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/gtFebdnxLW — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 1, 2021

