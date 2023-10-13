Penta El Zero Miedo and George Kittle have teamed up to promote Kittle’s new clothing line with Chubbies.

Kittle, who appeared at this year’s WrestleMania 39 and is very public about his love of pro-wrestling, released a statement and video on his social media channel announcing the collaboration. He writes, “Oh hey there, it’s George again. Here to introduce you to my second drop with Chubbies. Outside of football, I’m a huge fan of pro wrestling and this collection brings my love of Lucha Libre to life. From my favorite catchphrase and colors to a print that was inspired by my personal collection of Luchador masks, I’m excited to share a little more of myself in this way. I hope you enjoy this collection and campaign as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Penta will be taking on Jay White on the October 18th edition of AEW Dynamite.