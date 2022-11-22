AEW superstar and one-third of the trios champions Penta El Zero Miedo was in attendance for today’s San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL game, which took place in Mexico City. Niners Tight End George Kittle is a huge Penta fan, and connected with the luchadore prior to the game beginning. Penta also appeared on the 49ers social media channels promoting the gae.

George Kittle connects with Penta El Zero Miedo and gets a special mask! 👌 pic.twitter.com/VNeFBENkln — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) November 22, 2022

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to tout the success of this weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view. Khan writes, “Thank you all who watched Full Gear 2022. I’m thrilled, with great box office + great response from fans worldwide, our 4th annual #AEWFullGear was both a critical + commercial success! See you for our AEW Thanksgiving Eve tradition, Wednesday in Chicago for #AEWDynamite on TBS!”