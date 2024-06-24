Penta El Zero Miedo speaks about his future.

The top AEW star and former multi-time world champion appeared on COMIENDO CARNITAS to comment on a story released by Lucha Libre Online, who reported that Penta’s AEW contract was nearing its expiration date and that WWE had massive interest in the luchadore. Penta himself says that his AEW contract is coming to an end, but that he’s happy in the company, adding that sometimes information gets misinterpreted online.

It was only a rumor, never a request to me or my agent. Meanwhile, we got in when AEW offered a contract. The rumor was made because my contract expires by August – September and when that rumor popped now, I had forgotten about that (giggles) and then my agent confirmed that. You know how information can be spread out on Social Media and how misinterpreted it can get. I don’t know how that information about my contract expiring leaked, and I prefer to focus on my present and my present is currently with AEW. If any company like WWE wanted to offer me something, I would need to evaluate because there is a lot of interests on the way. A lot of people depend on me, from my merch people, the ones that work on my restaurant, that work on the gym, the school, too may people depend on Penta, not just me. There isn’t anything tangible. If there was to be anything tangible, we would need to evaluate it, check what is more convenient both financially and in-ring. Someone told me that it was like playing for Barcelona while you should play for Real Madrid. I can see that perspective, but I am not that young and it would be my last big contract. I have no problems with either company and I am here to work and bring my best. I understand that I have moved a lot of people with my character both in and out of wrestling and I believe that can influence more people on either company. I am calm right now, but always aware but right now there is nothing tangible.

Penta does get asked about interest in WWE, which he says of course interests him. He reiterates that he has been happy in AEW, but like any other wrestler he always wishes to be moving in an upward trajectory.

It would be a good episode in my career, but I do not like to fantasy book. If it happens, it happens. I am focused on AEW and I am happy where I am at right now. Of course there is some complaints like more focus on the projection and rivalries, like it happens with every wrestler and company.

Check out his full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)