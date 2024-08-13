Penta El Zero Miedo breaks his silence after weeks of reports.

Multiple outlets, including Fightful, The Wrestling Observer, and WrestlePurists, have reported that The Lucha Bros are expected to go to WWE once their AEW contracts expire later this year. Penta’s contract is believed to be expiring within the next month, but Rey Fenix will be around a little longer due to time off from injury.

However, Penta took to social media today to comment on the gossip and for now he appears to be team AEW. The former tag team and trios champion writes: “no more gossip! my present is aew!”

The original AEW All In plans for The Lucha Bros were to challenge for the AEW Trios title along with their Death Triangle partner, PAC. However, reports have since surfaced claiming that is no longer on the table due to the Lucha Bros expected departure.

