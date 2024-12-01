Penta El Zero Miedo, formerly one-half of the AEW Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Rey Fenix, is now a free agent after his AEW contract expired. Meanwhile, Fenix remains with the company at this time.

Fightful Select is reporting that AEW has no current creative plans for Fenix following the news that Penta had been in contact with WWE. This situation led to changes in AEW’s creative direction, including the rumored plans for Death Triangle to win the AEW Trios Titles at All In 2024. These plans were reportedly scrapped as tensions between the Lucha Brothers and AEW grew over the summer.

It is said that there’s considerable interest in Penta from the indie wrestling scene, where Penta could be used in high-profile matchups moving forward. Both Penta and Fenix are expected to head to WWE as a “package deal” when the time comes.

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.