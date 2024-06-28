Another update on Penta El Zero Miedo.

News surfaced that the lucha libre superstar’s contract with AEW was nearing its end, with separate reports revealing that WWE did have interest in the former multi-time world champion. Penta himself has spoken about his run in AEW, stating that he’s enjoyed his time but that he has had frustrations with a glass ceiling. He will be in action at this Sunday’s Forbidden Door, teaming with Rey Fenix and Mistico to battle LIJ.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Penta is “open to leaving” AEW. Penta previously stated in an interview that going to WWE could be an option for him. He has wrestled in AEW since it launched back in 2019.

Penta rose to fame in the United States after his run in Lucha Underground and Impact (now TNA) Wrestling. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on his status.