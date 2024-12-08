Former AEW wrestler Pentagon El Zero Miedo was in attendance at Saturday night’s AAA Lucha Libre event.

During the show, Penta got in the ring and led a “Cero Miedo” chant. He then cut a promo, which you can view below.

Following this week’s episode of AEW Collision, we have the updated standings for the 2024 AEW Continental Classic. You can check those out below:

Blue League:

Kyle Fletcher (9 points)

Kazuchika Okada (4 points)

Daniel Garcia (4 points)

Mark Briscoe (3 points)

Shelton Benjamin (3 points)

The Beast Mortos (0 point)

Gold League:

Claudio Castagnoli (6 points)

Will Ospreay (3 points)

Brody King (3 points)

Darby Allin (3 points)

Ricochet (3 points)

Komander (0 points)

