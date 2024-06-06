It has been noted throughout the year that 2024 was a huge contract year for professional wrestling. Now, another name can be added to the list of potential free agents.

According to Lucha Libre Online, lucha-libre superstar Penta El Zero Miedo’s contract with AEW is set to expire between August and September. The former tag team & trios champion has been with AEW since it launched in 2019 alongside his brother, Rey Fenix. It is now known whether Penta will re-sign with the promotion.

The report also notes that WWE does have an interest in signing Penta El Zero Miedo. Aside from his work in AEW Penta is a former TNA World Champion, TNA Tag Champion, Lucha Underground Champion, and multiple titles in AAA.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on his status. Stay tuned.