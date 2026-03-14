WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta says standing out in the world of lucha libre was always a priority for him, especially given the long legacy behind the mask he now wears.

While the Pentagón name dates back decades in Mexican wrestling, Penta explained that he intentionally worked to create a version of the character that felt completely unique.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Penta discussed how he transitioned from using the name Dark Dragon to adopting the Pentagón Jr. identity. However, he knew from the beginning that simply using the name wasn’t enough.

“I switched the name … the Dark Dragon to Pentagón Jr., so you know in Mexico, years ago, there existed other Pentagons. So, in my mind was: Okay, I need do something different.”

Penta said that realization led him to experiment with different elements of his presentation, including his gear, face paint, and in-ring style before eventually landing on the look and character fans recognize today.

“And now, look, everyone knows who is Penta!”

According to Penta, the challenge of distinguishing himself was especially difficult given how many luchadores compete in Mexico.

“In my mind, always was: Okay, we have like three million luchadores in Mexico, right? How can I be different to three million luchadores?”

He added that the key to finding his identity was simply leaning into what felt natural rather than trying to imitate anyone else.

“When I started doing different things, everything in my life started changing. Because now, I am the difference for three million luchadores around the world.”

Since arriving in WWE, Penta has continued to build momentum and recently captured the Intercontinental Championship, further cementing his reputation as one of the most distinctive masked stars in modern wrestling.