During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Penta discussed his WWE debut on the January 13th episode of RAW.

Penta noted that he had mixed feelings about his WWE debut.

He said, “Oh, man, actually, I had mixed feelings and emotions. When I heard the ‘one, two, three,’ I turned around my head to the crowd, I see my daughter crying. I feel so proud about me, and next I feel so proud about my family. In my mind, it’s, ‘I did this because this is my dream.’ My family is here, the big place, California. California represents something special for me in my career because I started in LA. What a [special] night for me. Chad Gable, this match with Chad Gable, turning point in my career because Chad Gable is one of the beat wrestlers in the world. Very professional, very…he have something like me, the passion for this business. I said after my match, ‘Thank you, Chad because you is the person [in] the turning point of my career.’ Now, after the match, I take my family with Rey Mysterio, drink in cheers with something in my room, I take dinner with my family, talking about it after the match. I asked my daughter, ‘How you feel?’ My daughter said, ‘I don’t know, sad and happy.’ I understand why, because it’s 20 years, work every day for this dream. This is my feeling now.”

Penta will compete in the men’s Royal Rumble match tomorrow night.

TJP says he has some storyline ideas if he were ever to return to WWE.

TJP, who was released from WWE in 2019, recently appeared on the “Straight Talk Wrestling” to discuss a variety of topics including what his Aswang character could do in WWE. He said,

“They have a few monsters on the roster, they got some red mist on the roster, they got some spooky people on the roster. Who knows? Maybe they need one more. If it were up to me, everybody would be a scary, spooky monster. But that’s just me [laughs]. But yeah, I would love to do it. There’s a lot of things I would love to do, even in regards to the crossover of artistic connection. I would love for The Aswang to wrestle The Demon. I would love for The Aswang to wrestle Shinsuke [Nakamura] as this Ronin samurai. I would love for The Aswang to play a part in the Wyatt Sicks or whatever. There’s a lot of cool things that I think would be fun to do. But we’ll see. We’ll see how it goes. But yes, I would love to do it”

Jackie Redmond recently asked CM Punk who he wanted to see in the women’s Royal Rumble, which Punk responded to by saying,

“There’s a big one that I’m not going to say because I’m gonna get in trouble.”

On today’s edition of “The Pat McAfee Show,” Punk was asked about his wife AJ Lee appearing in the women’s Royal Rumble match. He said,

“There are no clues. There are no clues. She’s at home watching Larry.”