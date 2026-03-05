New WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta is celebrating a major milestone in his WWE career, and he’s dedicating the moment to everyone who believed in him along the way.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio to capture the Intercontinental Championship, marking the first title win of his WWE run after previously falling short in several attempts at the gold.

Following the show, Penta appeared on No-Contest Wrestling and opened up about the emotional moment of finally achieving championship success after two decades of sacrifice and hard work.

“Man, the first thing was crazy. But at the same time, I feel like, you know, the emotion fixes because it’s so very special for me,” Penta said when asked what it meant to win the title.

He continued by expressing gratitude to the people who helped him reach the milestone — including his family, friends, and supporters.

“But the most important thing, I want to say ‘thank you.’ Thank you to my family, thank you to my friends, thank you to my company. And thank you to everyone who believe in me because this is very important. And thank you to myself because I believe in me every single day to achieve this title, man. You know, it’s like 20 years, the hard work, 20 years of the sacrifice.”

Penta emphasized that the championship represents more than just his personal accomplishment, saying it symbolizes perseverance for anyone chasing their dreams.

“But now this title represents all these people who never give up because Penta represent all those people. Penta represent the dreamers, Penta represent the fighters of the real life, you know? So that’s why I feel so glad because finally, though these old people who believe in me is like, finally Penta growing up and finally Penta achieve the title. You know, I think this is the most important thing because this title is not just for Penta, it’s for all those people, man.”

While Penta is focused on his reign as Intercontinental Champion for now, he also spoke about eventually reuniting with his brother Rey Fenix.

One potential matchup is already on his mind.

“I feel in my heart, when the Lucha Bros together again, bro, the world will be crazy. I’m sure that,” Penta said. “But for right now, I’m focused on this and my brother stay focused on SmackDown for different things. But when the Lucha Bros happen again, bro, believe in me.”

Penta added that facing The Usos is a dream match he hopes to have someday if the Lucha Bros reunite in WWE.