Dominik Mysterio has had a difficult stretch in WWE, and the situation escalated further after losing the Intercontinental Championship to Penta on WWE Raw.

The title change ended Dominik’s reign following weeks of rising tension between the two competitors. Much of that rivalry has centered on Penta’s anger toward Dominik over how he has treated his father, Rey Mysterio, throughout recent storylines.

Their conflict dates back to Penta’s WWE debut in January 2025, when he immediately made it clear he took issue with Dominik’s attitude toward the Mysterio family legacy. Now that he has captured the Intercontinental Championship, Penta is continuing to take verbal shots at his rival.

Speaking on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, Penta delivered a blunt assessment of Dominik.

“He’s a fake Mexican. He’s a fake son. He’s a fake husband. He’s a fake friend. He’s a fake wrestler,” Penta said.

The new champion went further by questioning Dominik’s identity and upbringing while comparing it to his own background.

“Tell me something — where is Dom’s passport from?” he asked.

Penta emphasized that he believes their differences come down to where they grew up and the environments that shaped them.

“I am from Ecatepec — real hood Mexico, brother. This is the difference between him and I.”

The comments come shortly after Dominik also became the first WWE star to be “cursed” by Danhausen following the latter’s debut at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026. Days later, Dominik’s Intercontinental Championship reign ended when Penta defeated him on Raw.

Whether the title change signals the end of their feud or the start of an even more heated rivalry remains to be seen. What is clear is that Penta is not finished targeting Dominik both inside and outside the ring as the story continues to unfold.