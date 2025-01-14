As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Penta made his debut on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

The former AEW wrestler defeated Chad Gable before cutting a post-match promo in the ring. As seen, his family was shown sitting in the front row.

As for whether Penta was hurt during the bout, he was simply doing a great job at selling and is said to be doing fine.

Pwinsider is reporting that the match and his post-match promo went “way longer” than initially planned. This led to some time being trimmed from other segments later in the show. As you’d expect, some talents were obviously not thrilled about that.

WWEShop.com is currently selling a bunch of Penta merchandise.

And finally, Penta will be featured on the RAW brand moving forward.