Penta’s World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther in Mexico City is now available on WWE Vault.

The official YouTube channel released the footage on September 8. WWE identifies the bout as a title challenge from a July 2025 live event in Mexico City and describes the upload as previously unseen footage.

The upload runs 21 minutes and six seconds and revisits Penta challenging for the championship in his home country.

The official WWE Vault video is embedded below.

Source: WWE Vault’s official Penta vs. Gunther upload.