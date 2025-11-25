“The Last Time Is Now” tournament continued on Monday night.

And some interesting things went down.

In the first of two matches scheduled for second round action in the ongoing tournament to decide the final-ever opponent in WWE For John Cena during Monday night’s WWE Raw show at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, “The Ring General” GUNTHER avoided a near upset loss to Carmelo Hayes.

GUNTHER power-bombed Hayes to score the pinfall victory. With the win, the former Imperium leader becomes the first WWE Superstar to advance to the final four in the tourney semifinals.

It was the second tourney tilt of the evening, however, where things got interesting.

Masked fan-favorite Penta competed against Solo Sikoa, with Talla Tonga of The MFT’s at ringside, but unfortunately the match never made it to the finish line.

After a couple of minutes of basic opening action, as Penta began settling into a comfortable early offensive lead, the show shifted gears and went into a mid-match commercial break as the action continued.

Unfortunately for the viewing audience at home, it never continued.

During the action that went down while the show was on commercial break, Penta apparently took a bad landing, which led to an injury (see video below). Early speculation is that it was a shoulder injury that Penta suffered.

When the show returned from the break, doctors could be seen checking on Penta at ringside. The ring announcer hopped on the house microphone and declared Solo Sikoa the winner.

Updated brackets were shown for “The Last Time Is Now” tournament, with Solo Sikoa vs. GUNTHER now set as the first semifinal match. The show returned live, and Solo Sikoa seemed visibly upset as he and Talla Tonga made their way to the backstage area.

For those who missed the show, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 11/24/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Penta’s injury status continue to surface.

The match came to a stop after Penta was unable to continue following this spot.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/a0ac7kVtIR — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) November 25, 2025